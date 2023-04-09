Hundreds of trans and drag activists and allies took to protest recent anti-LGBTQ legislation across the country.

'We're angry': Thousands rally for transgender and drag queen rights in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A day of action and activism in San Francisco Saturday. Hundreds of trans and drag activists including their supporters took to the streets to fight for their rights and protest recent anti-LGBTQ Legislation across the country.

A march with a message echoing through the streets of San Francisco. Activists and allies say enough is enough.

"Trans rights are human rights," the crowd chanted.

Organizers say Saturday's protest march called "Drag Up! Fight Back!" is in direct response to a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation nationwide, targeting the trans and drag communities.

"They're saying drag queens and trans people are grooming children. None of that is true," said Sister Roma from Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The ACLU is tracking more than 400 legislative actions targeting the LGBTQ community. Activists say they're feeling under attack.

"It's not ok for our youth or community to be victimized, and to be ostracized from their own community because of who they are. It's not ok," said activist Alex U. Inn.

"People are not attacking us because we're different. People are attacking us because we're joyful and present in the world, in a way that scares them," said activist Lily Hamilton.

The march made its way from Civic Center to Union Square, where the message got even louder.

"Make some noise if you think trans rights are human rights," said Sister Roma.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey says the community has his support.

"I'll never forget the early lesson of the LGBTQ activism we all stood together. I have the opportunity to stand with the community, and I'm going to," Dorsey said.

Many feel this is a moment to get organized and speak out, to help themselves and others.

"So yes, we're angry, we're mad and hurt, we're afraid. But that fear is not going to stop us from being joyful, it's going to motivate us to protect ourselves," Hamilton added.

