Bay Area transgender youth take to the streets of San Rafael

Transgender kids and their allies took to the streets in San Rafael for International Transgender Day of Visibility.

"It's getting really tiring to see the same thing, to see the same rhetoric all throughout the country."

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A battle cry from Bay Area transgender youth on International Transgender Day of Visibility.

"It's getting really tiring to see the same thing, to see the same rhetoric all throughout the country," said 16-year-old Hope, who co-organized the rally in San Rafael.

Hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced across the U.S. and many of them are aimed at transgender youth; from banning gender-affirming care to restrictions on name changes.

"I know a couple of people who didn't come to the protest today because they didn't feel safe speaking up," said Hope. "It makes sense because the things that we see around us are not safe and we are not safe in a lot of situations."

"It's just ultimately terrifying and I'm scared for other people too," said Eddie, who co-organized the rally.

Eddie said he feels fortunate to live in California where he still has rights, but also feels fear.

"I still feel unsafe in this area and still scared even though I'm so, so grateful to be here," he said," said the 12-year-old activist.

"I'm so proud of the kids. I can't talk about this without choking up because I can't imagine the journey so many of them are on," said Ganine, rallying alongside the children. "I'm here to support my daughter who identifies in the LGBTQ+ community and and she has trans friends and it's just incredibly important stand up as an ally"

"I hope that people are able to understand that if they join us in this fight we'll have a better chance to create a safer world," said Hope.

"I hope this can make people realize that trans people are people, too and we deserve rights," added Eddie.

