Trans Thrive center opens in SF's Tenderloin

The Trans Thrive center recently opened in the Tenderloin District. It was created by the San Francisco Community Health Center.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco city officials and advocates recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Trans Thrive center located in the Tenderloin District.

The historic new space is the city's first standalone facility of this size dedicated to serving the health and well-being of the transgender and gender non-conforming communities.

At Trans Thrive, people can get access to gender-affirming care, social support groups, events and a drop-in space five days a week.

It was created by the San Francisco Community Health Center.

ABC7 spoke with CEO Lance Toma, telling us what to expect from the space. "They can come here and get whatever they need, and first of all, they'll feel safe. And to have a place of refuge, to feel a sense of belonging, and community. And to get a comprehensive array of services that we provide and that we also can connect them to."

Advocates with the center say care like this is all the more important in this time of oppressive legislation and hateful rhetoric about trans people in the country.

