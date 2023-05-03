San Francisco Pride addresses controversial tweet from musician Dee Snider

SF Pride is distancing itself from Twisted Sister's Dee Snider after the singer defended anti-trans tweets by former Kiss singer Paul Stanley.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Pride is distancing itself from Twisted Sister's Dee Snider after the singer defended anti-trans tweets by former Kiss singer Paul Stanley.

Stanley's tweet was sent on Sunday, criticizing parents who accept their children who are questioning their gender identities.

On Monday, Snider retweeted Stanley with the comment: "You know what? There was a time where I 'felt pretty' too. Glad my parents didn't jump to any rash conclusions! Well said, @PaulStanleyLive."

Pride had been set to announce Twisted Sister's song "We're Not Gonna Take It" as the official anthem of Pride 2023.

Suzanne Ford, the executive director of SF Pride, joined ABC7@7 to address the controversy. You can watch the interview live in the video player above.

