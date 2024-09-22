San Francisco Pride hosts 6th annual golf tournament

A few ABC7 crew members were out on the course swinging away for SF Pride's 6th Annual Golf Tournament at TPC Harding Park Golf Course.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News was back on the green for the golf world's biggest and best LGBTQ+ event.

A few of our crew members were out on the course swinging away for SF Pride's 6th Annual Golf Tournament.

The two-day event kicked off with a special awards reception, honoring former professional golfer Tisha Alyn.

Several teams tee'd off Saturday for the tournament at the historic TPC Harding Park Golf Course.

SF Pride's golf tournament is the first-ever PGA-endorsed LGBTQ sporting event and ABC7 news continues to be a proud sponsor.