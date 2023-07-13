Ghirardelli Chocolate Shop celebrates grand reopening in SF with Kelly Rowland

A big day for an iconic San Francisco business: Ghirardelli Chocolate and Ice Cream Shop is celebrating the grand reopening of its flagship store.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A big day for an iconic San Francisco business: Ghirardelli Chocolate and Ice Cream Shop is celebrating the grand reopening of its flagship store.

The store is back open, after undergoing renovations for the last six months.

Ghirardelli brought in a little star power for the event -- singer, actress and Destiny's Child member, Kelly Rowland.

She told ABC7 Morning's Anchor Kumasi Aaron what makes the chocolate special to her.

"I think the smoothness of the chocolate, the fact that there's all these flavors that are really vibrant. You know what I mean. You think about the raspberry, you think about the mint. My favorite is the sea salt caramel, and now my son just put me on a new crispy rice. That's downstairs. That was delicious," Rowland said.

The newly renovated store features the original, 19-foot "G" from the historic marquee Ghirardelli sign. Then behind that is North America's largest flowing chocolate wall.

Ghirardelli has been in San Francisco for 171 years.

