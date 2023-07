"A Very Ferry Birthday Party" is happening at the Ferry Building to celebrate one of San Francisco's most iconic landmarks.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Ferry Building is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a big party Thursday.

The celebration is dubbed "A Very Ferry Birthday Party."

You can enjoy special offers from the different shops and limited-edition Ferry Building swag giveaways.

There will also be free ice cream and live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Ferry Building.