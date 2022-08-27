SF's Ferry Building seeing an uptick in traffic with 5 new businesses, including popular Señor Sisig

SF's Ferry Building is seeing an increase in foot traffic. Five new businesses opened this year, including one that is very popular in the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Ferry Building is seeing an increase in foot traffic. Five new businesses opened this year, including one that is very popular in the Bay Area.

"Well it looks like it's starting to get alive again," said Natalie Meyring, a Marin County resident.

Señor Sisig's new location at the Ferry building has only been open for three days and it's already making a splash with long lines.

"Kind of a breath of fresh air that they were kind of reaching out to us, because you know, we are a kind of very cultural, colorful, flavorful brand that you might have not seen in the Ferry Building before," said Evan Kidera, co-owner of Señor Sisig.

Their menu now includes a collaboration with one of the Ferry Building's staples.

RELATED: SF's Financial District slowest in US to recover in post-pandemic phase, study shows

"This is one of our special items that we are only exclusively having at the Ferry Building. It's our 'Sisig Torta.' This is a collaboration with ACME bread. We get the bread fresh daily, and we incorporated it into our Sisig sandwich," said Gil Payumo, co-owner and chef of Señor Sisig.

ACME bread is welcoming its new neighbors and says foot traffic is increasing, but they're still missing many of their pre-pandemic regulars.

"We are very happy to be able to continue to serve the folks that have been coming to us consistently throughout the pandemic. There are still a lot of faces that we miss seeing, specially those office tenants," said Monica Contois, manager at ACME Bread.

San Francisco's chamber of commerce is hopeful the financial district could be seeing a boost in traffic very soon.

"We are looking forward to people coming back. We are also hearing that a lot of companies are asking their employees to come back and consider more time at the office post labor day. So hopefully after labor day, we will start to see another surge," said Rodney Fong, president of the SF chamber of commerce.

RELATED: Ferry Building welcomes new businesses; 5 owned by immigrants or people of color

Another new business that opened in the Ferry Building is Mishka Cakes.

"Luxury boutique for dogs, we do focus on the treats -- treats for dogs -- all made of high quality ingredients, like organic meat, veggies," said Aya Sharshenalieva with Mishka Cakes.

Business owners are also attributing this uptick to an increase in tourism.

"We got bookings more and more. I have Israel here, I have Brazil here. I have Europe here. It's getting better and better," said Dietrich Steinberg of San Francisco bike rental.

According to San Francisco's travel association, the number of people visiting San Francisco is forecasted to reach 21.5 million this year. The projection for visitor spending in San Francisco in 2022 is $6.7 billion.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live