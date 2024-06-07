Forward progress stopped on large vegetation fire in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa Fire and other agencies say forward progress has been stopped on a large vegetation fire that started in Brentwood at Albers Court on Friday.

The fire ignited just before 11 a.m. near Deer Valley Road and Albers Court and quickly spread, forcing the fire district to call for a three-alarm response. More than 60 firefighters were fighting the blaze.

CAL FIRE says the fire is 22.8 acres and 95% contained. Forward progression has stopped.

Officials say no evacuations have been ordered.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

