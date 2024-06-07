  • Watch Now

Forward progress stopped on large vegetation fire in Brentwood

Saturday, June 8, 2024
Fire crews battle large vegetation fire in Brentwood
Contra Costa Fire and other agencies say crews are currently battling a large vegetation fire that started in Brentwood at Albers Court on Friday.

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa Fire and other agencies say forward progress has been stopped on a large vegetation fire that started in Brentwood at Albers Court on Friday.

The fire ignited just before 11 a.m. near Deer Valley Road and Albers Court and quickly spread, forcing the fire district to call for a three-alarm response. More than 60 firefighters were fighting the blaze.

CAL FIRE says the fire is 22.8 acres and 95% contained. Forward progression has stopped.

Officials say no evacuations have been ordered.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

