California Amazon workers could strike days before holidays, possibly impacting gift sending

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amazon workers at four California facilities could walk off the job in a matter of days, just a week before Christmas and Hanukkah.

This comes after the Teamsters Union authorized a potential strike.

"This is a big deal," said Kent Wong, a labor attorney at UCLA. "Amazon, one of the largest corporations in the world, is facing workers organizing coast-to-coast in New York, Illinois, and right here in California."

Wong is well aware of the back-and-forth between Amazon and its workers.

The Amazon Teamsters put out a video on Tuesday. They are upset about wages, benefits, and working conditions.

"San Bernardino is the largest air hub in the western United States," said Wong. "More than 1,000 workers are employed there and a strike at that facility could be very disruptive in the critical week leading up to Christmas."

The Teamsters say they represent thousands of workers at 10 Amazon facilities across the country. Amazon though calls that a false narrative saying they do not represent "thousands of Amazon employees and drivers."

Stanford's Bill Gould says the impact if you're trying to send gifts, really depends on the amount of support that the Teamsters actually have.

"I think it's a genuine narrative, I think that there is a problem there involving abuses and inequities and employment conditions," said Gould. "We don't know really how successful the Teamsters have been in garnering support."

Amazon says they have upped pay and the average worker makes $22 an hour, $29 an hour with benefits.

"We see the cost of rent going up, we see the cost of food going up, we see the cost of the gas pumps going up, and you cannot live and support a family on $22 an hour," said Wong.

As for if the strike will happen, and when it will happen, that has yet to be determined.