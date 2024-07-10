Amid lingering concerns, Bay Area Democrats rally around Biden's reelection campaign

Amid ongoing questions over whether President Joe Biden should continue his reelection campaign, Democrats in the Bay Area are weighing in.

Amid ongoing questions over whether President Joe Biden should continue his reelection campaign, Democrats in the Bay Area are weighing in.

Amid ongoing questions over whether President Joe Biden should continue his reelection campaign, Democrats in the Bay Area are weighing in.

Amid ongoing questions over whether President Joe Biden should continue his reelection campaign, Democrats in the Bay Area are weighing in.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amid ongoing questions over whether President Joe Biden should continue his reelection campaign, Democrats in the Bay Area are weighing in.

On Tuesday, both House and Senate Democrats met to discuss Biden's campaign, with ABC News reporting more elected officials voiced concerns over the President's ability to win November's election.

South Bay Congressman Ro Khanna says he was on the call with the Democratic caucus.

"It was a sense of concern for the nation, a sense of the understanding of the stakes. And a sense that we've got to do everything we can to win," Khanna said.

Khanna says while he appreciates the views of some of his colleagues, the most important thing for the party to do now is help Biden's campaign.

MORE: Gavin Newsom works to bolster Joe Biden in swing-state tour that could boost both their ambitions

"It's his decision whether to run. He has the delegates. He's decided he's going to run. And at this point anything speculative is academic," Khanna said.

Concern over Biden's ability to win in November exploded following last month's presidential debate.

Despite the President's poor performance political consultant Mike Madrid, says the polls haven't shifted much since that day.

"In many ways, there's kind of much to do about nothing, but I think it really speaks to the fears and concerns of party leaders," Madrid said.

After Tuesday's Congressional meetings, a dozen lawmakers publicly re-affirmed their support for Biden.

MORE: Biden sends letter to Democrats saying it's time for questions to end, come together

It isn't just national Democrats the White House has been meeting with to bolster support.

On Tuesday, the President also hosted a phone call with Democratic mayors of major cities, including San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Following that call, Breed's office sent ABC7 News a statement which reads in part:

"The President and his administration continue to play a critical role through investments across a number of issues important to San Francisco, including a landmark infrastructure package, and have strengthened a concerted effort to disrupting the production and trafficking of fentanyl."

Democrats are set to formally select Biden to be their party's presidential nominee at their convention in August.