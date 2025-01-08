Antioch appoints new interim police chief days after DOJ agreement over racist texting scandal

Antioch appoints Joe Vigil as new interim police chief days after Department of Justice agreement over racist texting scandal.

Antioch appoints Joe Vigil as new interim police chief days after Department of Justice agreement over racist texting scandal.

Antioch appoints Joe Vigil as new interim police chief days after Department of Justice agreement over racist texting scandal.

Antioch appoints Joe Vigil as new interim police chief days after Department of Justice agreement over racist texting scandal.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- On Tuesday, the city of Antioch announced that Joe Vigil is its new interim police chief, succeeding Brian Addington, who is retiring.

"Transparency, community trust and crime reduction are our priorities," said Vigil.

Vigil's appointment comes just days after a 25-page Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, was signed with the United States Department of Justice. It is the result of an FBI investigation into the Antioch Police Department that uncovered a racist texting scandal.

VIDEO: Some worried 'accountability' may be lacking in DOJ agreement in Antioch PD racist texting scandal

The Department of Justice announced it reached an agreement with City of Antioch to resolve its investigation in Antioch PD racist texting scandal.

"I have been working with the (California) DOJ and the federal DOJ since the very beginning of their investigation into us. So, I am very familiar with everyone involved," said Vigil.

The MOU requires a systemic review of all policies, operations and training within the department with an independent monitor, who has to be selected by the end of March.

Interim Chief Vigil is replacing Interim Chief Brian Addington, who is retiring.

"I believe we have seen the department stabilize. One of our biggest priorities has been hiring. And that is progressing well. As of today, we do have 80 sworn officers, 65 who are active duty," said Addington.

That's down from almost 100 officers they had before the texting scandal, which forced more than 40 percent of the department to be put on paid leave.

Addington said the department should be at full staffing by the end of the year, which is necessary to implement MOU's mandates.

Still, many in the community have repeatedly raised concerns about cops involved in the texting scandal being allowed back to work. Addington addressed those concerns.

RELATED: CA DOJ meets with victims and activists as investigation into Antioch PD continues

"Every single one of those cases were looked at individually for the merits of exactly what occurred. And the range was termination to some being completely exonerated. I have said this many times. State law bars me from talking about specific discipline related to officers," said Addington.

"I am optimistic about the future of Antioch and our police department," said newly elected Mayor Ron Bernal, who previously served as the city manager - during the years the texting scandal was happening. "Hiring a new chief coupled with the recent agreement between the city, the Antioch Police Department and the U.S. Department of Justice signals a new beginning for Antioch."

Antioch City Manager, Bessie Marie Scott, said a nationwide search is underway for a new police chief.

This is Vigil's second time in the role of interim police chief. He first served in 2023 following Chief Steven Ford's retirement. Vigil previously worked in Sacramento and Richmond. Vigil said he is interested in the permanent.

Meanwhile, Scott said the MOU reached with the U.S. DOJ is a good one.

"This is actually a really great stipulated agreement. We could have had a full-blown consent decree and been under federal jurisdiction, under a federal court, with federal oversight. And that can be really crushing to a city," said Scott.

MORE: Report reveals Antioch officers referred to police chief as 'gorilla' in text messages

She said reforms put in place over the past year likely prevented a consent decree from being put in place.

"Half of the things in this agreement have already been done under Chief Addington. And so this is not insurmountable. Please understand that constitutional policing is good for everyone. And so, whether or not we have a settlement, we are going to do these things," said Scott.

Vice Chair Antioch Police Oversight Committee Devin Williams will be working with the independent monitor. As a longtime community activist, he believes Chief Vigil will continue the work around police reform.

"I believe because he is such a transparent figure, as a leader, he is going to bring a lot to the table," said Williams.

Several civil rights lawsuits have been filed by those who were targets of the police department's racist texts. Those lawsuits are seeking consent decrees to be put in place.