Auberge du Soleil celebrates its olive harvest with immersive culinary experiences

Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley sits on 33 acres in the middle of a historic heritage olive grove. For the first time ever, it harvested olives from its own property.

RUTHERFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- For the first time ever, Napa Valley's Auberge du Soleil harvested olives from its own property, which was a cause for celebration.

Auberge du Soleil sits on 33 acres in the middle of a historic heritage olive grove. In its inaugural harvest, Director of Sales Renee Risch expected to collect three to four tons of olives to turn into extra virgin olive oil and use on the property.

"We're super excited about this, being our very first harvest," she said.

The olive harvest also inspired new menu items at The Restaurant, the MICHELIN-starred eatery at Auberge du Soleil.

"It'll be a six-course chef's tasting menu that's going to highlight some different varieties of olives and also olives in different expressions. So maybe olive oil, actual olives are showcased in different ways on the menu," said Jeff Greene, general manager of The Restaurant.

If olive-inspired food wasn't enough, The Bar, Auberge du Soleil's bar, offers two olive oil cocktails. Perfecting the olive grove martini is a labor of love with bartenders fat-washing vodka with the property's extra virgin olive oil for 24 hours and straining it out for a smooth olive oil flavor.

Risch said this wouldn't be possible without her creative team constantly thinking about elevating their offerings for guests.

"One of the great things about working here at Auberge du Soleil is, we're constantly finding ways to stay relevant in an ever-changing market," she said.

