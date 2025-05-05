Bad Bunny announces 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour'

The 23-date stadium tour will kick off in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and will travel through 19 other countries.

Bad Bunny, the three-time-grammy and 11-time Latin Grammy award winner, announced his "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour."

The 23-date stadium tour will kick off on Nov. 14, 2025 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and will travel through Costa Rica, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Poland, and Italy, before wrapping up in Belgium on July 22, 2026.

The tour is named after his most recent album "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS," which translates to "I should've taken more pictures."

The album became the first non-English album to chart all its songs for three consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Bad Bunny set a new record on NPR's coveted Tiny Desk, becoming the most-watched premiere in the series' history.

Recently, he broke the internet as the new face of Calvin Klein Underwear's spring campaign, shot by the legendary Mario Sorrenti and is set to close out Saturday Night Live's milestone Season 50 as musical guest alongside host Scarlett Johansson.

Tickets for the tour will be available on DePuertoRicoPalMundo.com.

