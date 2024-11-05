Documents show BART stabbing suspect has long criminal record; prior victim reacts to recent arrest

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Just a day after police arrested a man in connection with stabbing a 54-year-old woman on a BART train, we're learning more about the suspect and his long criminal record that spans the Bay Area.

Chilling audio from BART control illustrates the dire need for emergency responders just after 8 a.m. on an Antioch-bound train at the 24th and Mission station.

"We need medical ASAP," said a woman's voice on that audio.

San Francisco Fire dispatch audio indicated a victim, who turned out to be a 54-year-old woman had a "cut to the throat" and that BART police were on the scene.

BART police announced the arrest of a 34-year-old man after he was spotted at the Fruitvale BART station on Sunday. He was taken into custody.

Per ABC7 news crime guidelines were are not naming the suspect or showing his photo until he is formally charged.

Documents obtained by ABC7 News Monday confirm a lengthy felony criminal history dating back to 2006 when the suspect was a minor.

He served seven years for a 2014 home invasion robbery in Vallejo, using a stolen vehicle. The homeowner, a mother of twin babies at the time, told ABC7 News Monday, she hadn't heard of the suspect's latest arrest and was disappointed.

"It was extremely scary, very, very scary..." said Wendy, who requested we use only her first name. She continued to say, "Knowing what we went through a long time ago with our robbery, I had really hoped it was going to be the end of the story with this person and that they would either be in jail for a long time or somehow rehabilitated."

But it's the suspect's most recent convictions in Alameda County that are raising questions.

Documents show he was sentenced by District Attorney Pamela Price in 2023 to one day in jail and probation for a 2021 case for a multitude of charges, including 1st-degree robbery and sale of ammunition to a minor.

In April of 2024, the suspect faced 29 charges, including a violent robbery on Jan. 8. He was on probation at the time, and the case was dismissed as part of a plea deal. The DA's office tells ABC7 News the suspect was released in July of 2024 "due to good conduct credits."

ABC7 News reached out to BART for more information about the stabbing and was told there was no new information to share.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is expected to receive the BART stabbing case later this week.