SF's Civic Center BART station closed due to major medical emergency

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A possible collision occurred Tuesday morning between a BART train and a person on the tracks at the Civic Center station in San Francisco, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.

Crews responded around 8:45 a.m. to a report that an unauthorized person went onto the tracks as a train approached and a possible collision may have occurred, BART spokesperson Jim Allison said.

As of 9:15 a.m., trains were not stopping at the station and were using the other trackway to pass through the station, Allison said.

He said Muni is providing service between affected stations during the service disruption. There is no estimate yet for when normal service will resume, and no other details about the possible collision were immediately available.