BART shifting departure times in billion-dollar plan, working with agencies to improve efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In a move to improve safety and reduce waits for transfers between BART and other transit systems across the Bay Area, BART is shifting departure times starting Monday.

The goal is to align with the region's other transit systems including the Golden Gate Ferry System, Caltrain, SMART train and Valley Transportation Authority.

Something BART is calling "The Big Sync."

"It's a great example of the many different transit agencies working as one so that way we can increase ridership and hopefully prove that we should get more funding so that way we can make even more improvements," Alicia Trost, a spokesperson for BART said.

"The Big Sync" is also kicking off a long overdue construction project to replace BART's train control system, which is more than a half-century old.

"The existing train control equipment currently causes about 10% of delays system-wide," Scott Burke, a project manager said in a BART YouTube video.

Right now, BART runs trains on a fixed block system, meaning only one train can be on a section of track at a time.

Soon, the agency will use a modern communications-based train control system.

"Now what's going to happen is the trains will actually run closer together and communicate with each other the entire time," Trost said. "So what that means is we can run trains closer together, which means you'll get to where you want to go faster."

But Trost says this billion dollar project is a huge undertaking across 50 stations and many miles of track.

"We're going to go segment by segment, the good news for most of our riders is that this work takes place overnight," she said.

For now, the riders facing the biggest impact will be out of Millbrae, where changes to the evening schedule will lead to more transfers.

In many cases overall, BART says most rides have only shifted by a few minutes, but they are still urging everyone to check their schedules before taking a ride this week.

There is no estimated date of finishing construction of the upgraded system just yet.