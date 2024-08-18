Giants and A's face off for final Bay Bridge Series, leaving fans feeling bitter sweet

After years of the SF Giants and the Oakland A's facing off in the Battle of the Bay, the final-ever series between the two teams is halfway done.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The time has come.

Barring the unforeseen, this weekend will be the final Battle of the Bay series between the Giants and the A's.

The A's are set to move to Sacramento next season.

Fans of both teams said what happens on the field this weekend pales in comparison to the franchise leaving.

The A's won 2-0.

For fans on both sides, it was bittersweet.

The Giants lost the game. But the Bay Area is losing a franchise.

