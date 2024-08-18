  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Giants and A's face off for final Bay Bridge Series, leaving fans feeling bitter sweet

Anser Hassan Image
ByAnser Hassan KGO logo
Sunday, August 18, 2024 6:29AM
Giants and A's face off for bittersweet final Bay Bridge Series
After years of the SF Giants and the Oakland A's facing off in the Battle of the Bay, the final-ever series between the two teams is halfway done.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The time has come.

Barring the unforeseen, this weekend will be the final Battle of the Bay series between the Giants and the A's.

The A's are set to move to Sacramento next season.

Fans of both teams said what happens on the field this weekend pales in comparison to the franchise leaving.

RELATED: Osvaldo Bido shuts down Giants as A's take Bay Bridge Series game 2-0

After years of the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics facing off in the Battle of the Bay, the final-ever series between the two teams is halfway done.

The A's won 2-0.

For fans on both sides, it was bittersweet.

The Giants lost the game. But the Bay Area is losing a franchise.

Hear fan reactions in the player above.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW