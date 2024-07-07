Wildfires still a risk on Day 5 of heat wave as North Bay residents try to keep cool

Our brutal Bay Area heat wave is now in its fifth day, with the risk of wildfires and heat illnesses still running high.

Our brutal Bay Area heat wave is now in its fifth day, with the risk of wildfires and heat illnesses still running high.

Our brutal Bay Area heat wave is now in its fifth day, with the risk of wildfires and heat illnesses still running high.

Our brutal Bay Area heat wave is now in its fifth day, with the risk of wildfires and heat illnesses still running high.

Our brutal Bay Area heat wave is now in its fifth day. Extreme heat was increasing fire danger in the North Bay Saturday and many folks were seeking shade and just trying to cope.

"We're still all hands on deck," said Jason Clay from Cal Fire.

Cal Fire crews jumped on a wildfire Saturday, north of Geyserville in Sonoma County. The so-called Pocket Fire burned 12 acres before it was contained. Red Flag conditions and extreme heat are keeping firefighters busy across the North Bay and the state this weekend.

On Tuesday, The Toll Fire in Napa County was stopped at 40 acres after a quick attack from the air and on the ground.

"So, we're being really aggressive to get on new fires quickly, considering we've had a lot of resources moving around to bigger fires across the state," Clay said.

RELATED: CAL FIRE quickly contains brush fire near Geyserville

A cool dip seems like the perfect antidote to our long heat wave. Hamilton Pool in Novato was a popular spot this weekend if you needed relief -- and who doesn't?

"It's going to be like 90, so what better way to spend it in the pool with toddlers. It feels amazing," said Jacqueline Stegall from Petaluma.

"Little Jack is excited for anything bigger than a bathtub. He's learning to swim out here. We feel like we're part of the community, beating the heat," said Alex Masluk.

The Marin County Fair is a celebration of North Bay summer, where 80 degrees is usually considered toasty.

"It's been really hot, for sure," said Gabriella Calicchio, CEO of the fair.

TIMELINE: Bay Area heat wave continues for 5th day

Calicchio says the fair was pivoting to keep guests cool. There were six hydration stations where you can fill up for free.

"I think hydration stations are great. We can bring bottles to fill up, opposed to paying for water. Fantastic," said parent Monica Long.

Exhibit halls are doubling as cooling centers with sweet AC.

We saw lots of umbrellas and parasols on the move and shade tents where you can catch a nap or listen to music.

"We have water features all over the fairgrounds and in the halls. It just makes people feel cool," Calicchio said.