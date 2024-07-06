TIMELINE: Bay Area heat wave continues for 5th day

ABC7 News weather anchor Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast for Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're five days into an expected nine-day heat wave in the Bay Area and Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continue.

ABC7 News weather anchor Lisa Argen has more on what to expect.

RED FLAG WARNING:

Until 9 p.m. Saturday for North Bay Interior Mountains, East Bay Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains: Wind, critically dry fuels and low relative humidity.

Northwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Relative humidity as low as 8%.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING:

North Bay Interior Mountains, Valleys, East Bay Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains Until 11 p.m. Wednesday with dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon highs 90s to 105 expected.

Carquinez Strait and Delta (11 p.m. Tuesday) from 100-118 with very warm overnight lows.

Lake County( 8PM Monday) as hot as 108

HEAT ADVISORY:

San Francisco Bay Shoreline Until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Dangerous heat continues until the middle of next week.

Patchy fog overnight burning off quickly.

Heat Advisories, Excessive Heat Warnings continue this afternoon. This is day 5 of a 9-day heat wave

Heat Risk remains major to extreme for areas Inland

High temperatures will be 10 to 20 above average

Red Flag Warning continues for the North Bay Mtns, East Bay Hills, Santa Cruz Mtns

Clear skies for fireworks this evening with warm temperatures at 9 p.m.

