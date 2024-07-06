TIMELINE: Bay Area heat wave continues for 5th day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're five days into an expected nine-day heat wave in the Bay Area and Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continue.
ABC7 News weather anchor Lisa Argen has more on what to expect.
RED FLAG WARNING:
Until 9 p.m. Saturday for North Bay Interior Mountains, East Bay Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains: Wind, critically dry fuels and low relative humidity.
Northwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Relative humidity as low as 8%.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING:
North Bay Interior Mountains, Valleys, East Bay Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains Until 11 p.m. Wednesday with dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon highs 90s to 105 expected.
Carquinez Strait and Delta (11 p.m. Tuesday) from 100-118 with very warm overnight lows.
Lake County( 8PM Monday) as hot as 108
HEAT ADVISORY:
San Francisco Bay Shoreline Until 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Dangerous heat continues until the middle of next week.
Patchy fog overnight burning off quickly.
