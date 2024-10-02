Bay Area Jewish communities gear up for Rosh Hashanah amid 'unprecedented' rise in antisemitism

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the blowing of the historic shofar, Rabbi Gedalia Potash of the Chabad of Noe Valley is getting ready for the Jewish new year - known as Rosh Hashanah.

"The mindset and the level of optimism and joy that we are able to generate on this day actually influences and impacts the outcome of how the rest of the year will be," Rabbi Potash said.

For the past month, the rabbi and his wife have been busy preparing.

Making everything from challah to the traditional honey cake.

While he's done this for the past 24 years, Potash says this year is different.

The rabbi tells ABC7 News he's seen heightened interest in folks attending holiday services this year. A fact he attributes to all of the events of the past 12 months.

Since the Oct. 7 attack and the ensuing war between Israel and Hamas, Rabbi Potash says his congregation has grown closer together - spurred in part by rising antisemitism.

It's a trend rabbis across the country say they too are seeing - with many of them expecting record turnout at Rosh Hashanah events this week.

"All the experiences and stories and I would even say trauma that people have been feeling this whole year is really coming to a head over here, and people really just want to be together and reset the clock," said Rabbi Potash.

The Anti-Defamation League says it's seen an "unprecedented" rise in anti-Semitic incidents over the past year.

"More than doubled, about a 140% increase over the year prior. Where students were targeted in their schools and at their colleges, people in their workplaces," said the ADL's Marc Levine.

Despite the tough year many in his community have faced, Rabbi Potash says his congregation is determined to make this year's Rosh Hashanah celebrations joyful.

Tapping into the resilience of Jewish culture and setting good intentions for the year ahead.

"While there are very challenging moments that we've been through and that we may be facing as well, fear doesn't help. And we put our faith in God and trust in God, and that carries us through. And we've been doing that for 3,500 years," he said.

Rosh Hasanah will officially begin on Wednesday night and last until sundown on Friday.