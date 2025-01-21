Bay Area Republicans react to big presence of tech leaders at Trump inauguration

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Area Republicans are reacting Monday night after a who's who of tech leaders attended President Trump's inauguration.

On Monday evening, The Villages Republican Club in San Jose hosted an Inauguration Watch Party.

The club is a 55 and older community.

Mary Wagle is the club president.

"We're older but we're very vibrant, very enthusiastic and hopeful for a really good four years," Wagle said.

One part of the inauguration taking center stage - or at least close to it - were tech leaders in attendance, including Apple's CEO Tim Cook.

And sitting shoulder to shoulder, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk.

"Well, I think it says that they really support him and that's important because Silicon Valley is a titan," Wagle said.

It's unclear what Elon Musk's role will be.

Sources say Musk is said to have a blue badge - basically an all-access pass. He reportedly has office space in a complex next door to the White House. Sources tell ABC News Musk is also likely to get West Wing office space.

We spoke with former chairman of the Santa Clara County Republican Party, Shane Patrick Connolly, currently in DC.

"That did not go unnoticed, I heard from the group that I was with, you know not many of them are from Silicon Valley but they know the importance of technology to our strength of the country and to our future," Patrick Connolly said.

Shane Patrick Connolly said even where they sat on the dais just behind the Trump family represented an important message of coming together.

"Inaugurations are for all of us as American, they represent good things about America when we can come together and celebrate the transition from one president to the next," Patrick Connolly said.

Even though Patrick Connolly's trip has been cold, it's been a memorable one.

"Well, I was excited to be here for this moment of history, a unique time. I think this time he really hits the ground running, he knows how the system works," Patrick Connolly said.