'Be vigilant': As rain heads for Bay Area, fire danger still a concern for firefighters

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, firefighters are watching the weather, hoping an approaching fall storm will help reduce fire danger--all before things pivot back to fire weather concerns.

"I don't like the heat, so I like having the rain and the change of the seasons," said Melissa Wagner.

Wagner was getting a quick walk in with her dog, Hunter, before rain started falling in Sebastopol.

"It helps to sleep at night when it's cool and you hear the rain," Wagner said.

"We've all been looking forward to the rains coming to stop our fire risk or slow it at least," said Steve Bohm.

The rain is a super welcome sight after a long, hot summer but firefighters urge the public to stay vigilant this fall.

"It's definitely not going to be a season ender for fire season, especially with these sharp transitions to northerly winds that are going to come behind the front," said Sonoma County Fire District Battalion Chief Mike Stornetta.

Stornetta says after the rain, fire danger could return Sunday with gusty winds acting like a blow dryer.

"Everything is going to be primed and ready to burn again," Stornetta said.

The state lifted the burn ban Nov. 1, residents were getting a jump before rain and strong winds arrive.

Cal Fire and local fire departments have been active, conducting prescribed burns to reduce wildfire risk.

"October is always the month of concern for us. We made it through October. Here it is November, and we've got a rainstorm coming," Bohm said.

Firefighters are reminding homeowners that fire season lasts all year long.

"I really don't want people to get caught off guard because we're getting lower temperatures in evening and a bit of rain. All of the sudden, everyone thinks we're out of fire season because we're most definitely not," Stornetta said.