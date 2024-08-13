Best outdoor Halloween decor from spooky ghosts to realistic animatronics

Add a little spookiness to your backyard, patio or front porch with the best outdoor Halloween decor available now. From fun animatronics to smaller, more inconspicuous figurines, here are all the exterior Halloween decorations worth adding to your outside space.

Best outdoor Halloween decor

Home Depot Giant-Sized LED Skull Stack $199 Shop Now at Home Depot

This top-rated glowing skull stack stands 8 feet tall and can even be unstacked horizontally if you have the space. The stacking mechanism itself has a metal framework that is sturdy enough to withstand subtle weather changes, and the flowing LED lights even function on a timer for a hands-off approach.

Walmart JUHEFA Halloween Decorations Lighted Witch Hats $13.99 Shop Now at Walmart

Create a witch lair in your outdoor space with this set of light-up hats. You can hang them across your front porch and they're even waterproof so they can withstand most weather conditions, according to the brand. There are eight light modes available to customize, and a built-in timer so they'll automatically shut off come morning.

Wayfair Solar Lighted Halloween Witches $109.99 Shop now at Wayfair

These three witches are all adorned in different fabric colors and can be lit up through their solar-powered batteries - saving you the hassle of plugging them in. They each come with a stake to mount them and are a great addition to your outdoor garden.

Spirit Halloween 6.5 Ft Towering Creepy Clown Animatronic $229.99 Shop Now at Spirit Halloween

If you want something much creepier choose this eerie clown animatronic. This clown figurine moves side to side, actively searching for his next victim while speaking spooky dialogue like "I'm starting a new juggling act. I'll need a hand from one of you. And a head, and a foot - oh any part will do hahahaha!"

15% off Amazon DAZONGE 2 Packs Spider Web Halloween Decorations $16.99

$19.99 Shop Now at Amazon

This realistic spider webbing can be paired with stick-on spiders or tiny fake spiders for the full effect. It's incredibly stretchy and able to cover 900 square feet in total according to the brand. Set up is easy too, just cut the holes and and then tack it up - great for both indoor and outdoor decor.

23% off Amazon JOYIN Halloween Bendable Ghost Decoration $12.99

$16.99 Shop Now at Amazon

Another easy-to-install option, this bendable tree decoration has adjustable metal arms that you can use to wrap around a tree or your porch. The ghost itself is made from a polyester cloth which the brand says should withstand winds and rain. Buy one or stock up on a few to revamp your backyard.

The Home Depot Home Accents Holiday 12 ft. Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton $379 Shop now at The Home Depot

This top-rated skeleton figure stands 12 feet tall and has a pumpkin for a head. It comes with glowing LED lights for the eyes and even comes with bright LED lights for the chest area. It does require assembly though, so keep aside 30 minutes to an hour to set it up in your lawn.

