Best sunglasses deals for pool and beach days this summer

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Today is National Sunglasses Day and many retailers have special discounts on stylish eyewear to celebrate. See below for some of the best ones.

Best sunglasses deals

Sunglass Hut

Sunglass Hut is offering up to 50% off top picks from Oakley, Versace, Burberry and more. See below for some of their styles on sale.

- Arnette Regular Sunglasses for $80.20 (20% off)

- Ralph Lauren Wide Fit Sunglasses for $188.80 (20% off)

- Armani Exchange Wide Sunglasses for $43 (50% off)

- Ralph Lauren Wide Sunglasses for $238.40 (20% off)

- Dolce & Gabbana Sunglasses for $313.60 (20% off)

Glasses USA

Glasses USA currently has up to 65% off sunglasses, with options starting at just $29.

- Amelia E. Demi Sunglasses for $29 (originally $86)

- Aimar Sunglasses for $39 (originally $84)

- Ottoto Wayne Sunglasses for $39 (originally $98)

- Polaroid PLD 6046 Sunglasses for $29.40 (originally $122)

- Guess GF0148 Sunglasses for $25.80 (originally $48)

Amazon

The retailer is known for their daily deals and right now you can snag eye accessories from just $10.

- MEETSUN Polarized Sunglasses for $9.99 (23% off)

- SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses for $14.99 (25% off)

- SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses for $15.99 (41% off)

- Phikttu Sunglasses Men for $9.99 (23% off)

Revo

Get 30% off sitewide with coupon code SUN2024. Shop the best picks below.

- Harness Sunglasses for $153 ($65 off)

- Daphne Eco-Friendly Sunglasses for $139.30 ($60 off)

- Harrison Sunglasses for $209.30 ($89 off)

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

