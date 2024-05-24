Bay Bridge big rig fire, SJ fatal accident snarled traffic as Memorial Day travel gets underway

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A big rig fire on the Bay Bridge and a fatal crash in San Jose are causing major traffic delays in those areas.

Just before 9 a.m. Friday, a produce truck carrying oranges caught fire on the right-hand shoulder of westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge just east of Treasure Island.

CHP was forced to shut down several lanes as crews worked to put out the flames.

Although the fire has since been put out and multiple lanes have reopened, traffic has been backed up majority of the day.

The second accident impacting roadways in the Bay Area happened in the South Bay.

One person was killed when a tractor-trailer collided with a sedan Friday on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said at 2:30 p.m. that the two left lanes of southbound Highway 101 north of Blossom Hill Road were closed and would remain closed for "several hours" for investigators.

Hazardous materials workers are also at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 11:15 a.m. CHP officials said about 15 gallons of fuel spilled.

These incidents come as AAA says this Memorial Day weekend could the busiest travel day in years.

They are warning drivers that if you haven't left for your destination yet, the best time would be to leave after 8 p.m. on Friday.

And if you are coming home Monday, you should avoid traveling between 3 p.m.-7 p.m.