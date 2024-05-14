  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Hwy 1 in Big Sur to reopen ahead of schedule following road collapse in March, Gov. Newsom says

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Hwy 1 in Big Sur to reopen ahead of schedule following road collapse
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that Caltrans will open the portion of Highway 1 closed by the Rocky Creek slip-out to traffic on Friday.

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that Caltrans will open the portion of Highway 1 closed by the Rocky Creek slip-out to traffic on Friday.

It is expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m. on May 17, eight days sooner than previously expected, the governor said in the press release.

RELATED: Isolated travelers escorted past Big Sur Hwy 1 road collapse as state parks remain closed

"Crews have been working day and night to quickly repair the damage to Highway 1 caused by recent storms, which has disrupted the lives of individuals living in and around Big Sur - limiting access to the area and hampering tourism. Thanks to the diligent efforts, traffic will resume eight days ahead of schedule - bringing relief and a sense of normalcy back to one of California's most iconic coastal communities," Gov. Newsom said.

The road along Highway 1 near Big Sur collapsed at the end of March due to the storms cutting off the highway between Carmel and Big Sur.

RELATED: Public convoys now available on Hwy 1 as repairs continue following road collapse in Monterey Co.

The public can now convoy in and out of Big Sur on Highway 1. The area closed after a portion of the southbound lane slid into ocean last month.

RELATED: Isolated travelers escorted past Big Sur Hwy 1 road collapse as state parks remain closed

Stranded locals could only get through in twice-daily convoys.

The road was previously expected to reopen at the end of May.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW