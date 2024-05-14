Hwy 1 in Big Sur to reopen ahead of schedule following road collapse in March, Gov. Newsom says

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that Caltrans will open the portion of Highway 1 closed by the Rocky Creek slip-out to traffic on Friday.

It is expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m. on May 17, eight days sooner than previously expected, the governor said in the press release.

"Crews have been working day and night to quickly repair the damage to Highway 1 caused by recent storms, which has disrupted the lives of individuals living in and around Big Sur - limiting access to the area and hampering tourism. Thanks to the diligent efforts, traffic will resume eight days ahead of schedule - bringing relief and a sense of normalcy back to one of California's most iconic coastal communities," Gov. Newsom said.

The road along Highway 1 near Big Sur collapsed at the end of March due to the storms cutting off the highway between Carmel and Big Sur.

Stranded locals could only get through in twice-daily convoys.

The road was previously expected to reopen at the end of May.