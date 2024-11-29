Nearly 200 dedicated Black Friday shoppers line up early at SJ Bass Pro Shops

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Some Black Friday shoppers are already hitting the stores in person. Dedicated deal-seekers are roaming the aisles of the Bass Pro Shops in San Jose.

This Bass Pro Shops in San Jose is open now, with many hoping to get one of the 250 gift cards they gave out valued between $10 and $500.

By 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, a line of nearly 200 people had formed outside the store.

Castro Valley resident Eddie Flaherty told ABC7 News reporter Gloria Rodriguez he lined up starting at 10:30 Thursday night.

Is it worth the wait?

Flaherty said, "Came here for the gift card, pick up some clothes for the family, and you know just have a good time with family... chance at a $500 gift card? I mean its worth it, last year I got $70 bucks, so you never know."

Katherine Cullen from the National Retail Federation says, "The average holiday shopper is budgeting around $900 on average this year for gifts and other seasonal items like greeting cards, candy flowers and things like that. This is about $27 more than shoppers budgeted last year."

While many shop online these days, shoppers here tell me it's still fun to experience Black Friday in person.