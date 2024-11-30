Black Friday shoppers flock to SF's Union Square, soaking in holiday traditions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This Black Friday, many shoppers spent the day at San Francisco's iconic Union Square.

After Macy's announced plans to eventually close its flagship location there, shoppers wanted to soak in all of the holiday traditions while they still could.

The massive Macy's Christmas tree was up, street performers were out and Black Friday deals were seemingly everywhere, making Union Square no stranger to the crowds.

"We just love the city so much and everything it has to offer, and this is just kind of the epitome of how beautiful San Francisco is. You've got the tree, the rink and just Union Square, seeing it come to life," said Jen Nossokoff, a San Francisco resident.

And this year, uniformed San Francisco Police officers out on foot patrol were seemingly out on every street corner.

"You'll see this throughout the holiday season, as well as beyond the holiday season," said Officer Robert Rueca, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department. "We want to make sure that the people are able to enjoy the shops, enjoy the restaurants, enjoy everything that San Francisco has to offer and know that we're open."

There are also planters, benches and bollards installed outside of certain stores to prevent what's known as "crash-and-grabs," like the one a month ago at Louis Vuitton.

"We've partnered with city agencies who are helping our business owners, our vendors, in making this place as safe as possible, so you will see engineering feats to help thwart any kinds of crime," Rueca said.

But after Macy's announced plans to close its flagship location in Union Square back in February, many shoppers worry this could be the last year for some holiday traditions.

"That's why I brought them out, because I was worried that it's the last one," said Hagit Glickman, a San Francisco resident.

It's Glickman's 35th holiday season living in the city. Even down to the SFSPCA kittens available for adoption in storefronts, she says, it's hard to imagine a Union Square without Macy's.

"And I want it to remain. I'm so worried that if Macy's goes away, this will all go away. This is like a staple of his life for his whole childhood," Glickman said. "It's a huge part of what makes San Francisco, San Francisco. It has to stay next year and forever."

While officials have previously said Macy's won't be closing this location until it sells the property, it hasn't sold yet, leaving the timeline and next year's holiday season still up the air.

"It's sad. I think that it's been such a big part of San Francisco, but it's also we think of our city as an ecosystem and when one door closes, something else opens. San Francisco's got a very bright future ahead," Nossokoff said.