Suspect to testify self-defense for fatal SF stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee in murder trial

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nima Momeni's defense attorney revealed his defense strategy ahead of the Bob Lee murder trial.

"When everything is put together, it's going to be a clear sign for the jury to understand unequivocally that this case was a case of self defense," said Saam Zangeneh, Momeni's defense attorney.

Zangeneh said it's likely Momeni will testify.

"I think it will be a good bet to consider that Mr. Momeni will kind of educate the jury as to exactly what transpired," Zangeneh said.

Momeni is accused of stabbing Lee in San Francisco's SOMA neighborhood during the early morning hours of April 4, 2023.

Prosecutors have suggested Momeni's sister was at the center of a confrontation between Momeni and Lee, who were seen together leaving Khazar Momeni's apartment building prior to the stabbing.

Charging documents included a text Khazar Momeni sent Lee stating in part, "... I know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you..." and thanking Lee for handling it with class.

As for whether she will take the stand...

"I think she's an important witness to educate people on certain aspects, but it's a game time decision," Zangeneh said.

Prosecutors have said the knife used to stab Lee came from Khazar's apartment.

"I don't think there's any evidence to suggest that Nima took it, and I think there's substantial evidence to suggest, that we have to suggest that Bob Lee brought it with him," Zangeneh said.

Zangeneh also argues if Momeni were guilty, he wouldn't have thrown the knife so close to the scene.

Legal Analyst Steven Clark says the drugs found in Bob Lee's system are likely to play an active role in the defense's strategy.

"Mr. Momeni will likely say that Mr. Lee was acting irrationally and erratic and aggressively and that's why he took the actions that he did," Clark said.

By text, Bob Lee's ex-wife told ABC7 News in part, "I find it absurd that the defense is trying to redirect and accuse Bob of acting violent or erratic."

"If this case is reduced to voluntary manslaughter that will greatly reduce the sentence he's exposed to," Clark said.

Zangeneh says the defense is not asking for a reduced charge.

"There's only one verdict that a reasonable jury can come up with, and that's a verdict of not guilty," Zangeneh said.