Defense in Cash App founder Bob Lee fatal SF stabbing says it hasn't been given all evidence

Nima Momeni's attorneys say they have concerns that they weren't provided all the evidence from Bob Lee's two cell phones.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man accused of stabbing and killing Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco was back in court Thursday.

Nima Momeni's attorneys plan to argue for a change of venue on March 15, at which time they have said they'll also set a trial date. In the meantime, they say they have concerns that they weren't provided all the evidence from Lee's two cell phones. Rather, the defense says it was only provided with two weeks of history from one of the two phones.

"For whatever reason -- cause I've never encountered this in my 25 years. I know you haven't, right? -- that the government gives us a sliver of the evidence and tells us this is what you get. It doesn't work like that," said Saam Zangeneh, Nima Momeni's attorney.

TIMELINE: Events leading up to fatal SF stabbing of Bob Lee shown in court documents

Zangeneh says Lee's cell phone history matters to show what, if any, relationship he had with Momeni's sister, who prosecutors have alleged was at the center of a feud between the two men.

Zangeneh and Momeni's other defense attorneys plan to argue a motion for the missing cell phone history on March 5. They also want Momeni to be able to view electronic evidence in the case by himself in jail, something they say they haven't been able to arrange so far.

When the prosecution expressed privacy and relevance concerns about Lee's phone records, Momeni's defense team said they would agree to a protective order to secure the privacy of his information.

In an emailed statement, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office writes, "At this time, we have not received the defense's motion. We will respond to their motion in writing and expect to litigate the matter in court on March 5, 2024."

