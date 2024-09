Structures threated, evacuation orders in place as crews battle Clearlake vegetation fire: CAL FIRE

CLEARLAKE, Calif. (KGO) -- At least 30 structures are threatened and evacuation orders are in place in Clearlake at Dam Road and Boyles Avenue, CAL FIRE said on Sunday.

Authorities said evacuation orders for Clearlake are in place inside of Highway 53 on the west, Dam Road on the south, Boyles Ave on the east and 32nd Ave on the north.

The fire is burning about 30 acres.

