Brentwood's historic Delta Theater reopens after undergoing major renovations

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- The historic Delta Theater in Brentwood reopened its doors to the public on Thursday for the first time in more than four years.

The theater has been renovated with upgraded seats, technology, lighting and several reminders of Brentwood's rich history.

On Wednesday, the finishing touches were being made to bring a nearly century old theater, back to life.

"It literally has been years and years, but it's finally all coming to fruition," said Sean McCauley, a co-owner of Delta Theater.

McCauley is a Bay Area redeveloper who was born and raised in Brentwood.

He and a partner purchased the theater back in 2019, right before they had to close it due to the pandemic.

"The Delta Theater of Brentwood is the anchor, and it's the anchor for downtown, which is very vibrant. But without the theater operating, we felt, it just wasn't going to work," he said.

The theater underwent an extensive four-year renovation and is now reopening.

"Everything is brand new in here: the screens, sound system, everything," McCauley said.

The grand re-opening is Thursday, timed to coincide with the release of Pixar's "Inside Out 2."

Guests at the Delta Theater will also feel the nostalgia with hallways lined with old photos of Brentwood, shared by the Contra Costa Historical Society.

"People coming out of covid, they not only expect more, but there's so much downtown pride. And I think, as a local to Brentwood, it's great to have something that's truly unique and special," said Josh Caudle, operator of the Delta Theater.

McCauley and his team even decided to keep the original stage in one of the screening rooms from the 1930s.

"The theater is one of the legacies that Brentwood is most proud of," said Susannah Meyer, Brentwood's vice mayor.

Meyer hopes the Delta Theater will attract people from surrounding communities.

"We're still recovering from the pandemic. We're still feeling what that felt like to feel so isolated and anything that we can do that's going to be community driven, is going to be a huge success in my opinion," she said.

And for a cheap day out, all Wednesdays will be half priced to keep people coming.