PACT Act claims granted for veterans hit 1 million mark, White House says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. -- The PACT Act, a law broadening health benefits for vets exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances is reaching a big milestone Tuesday.

The White House says the VA has granted over one million PACT Act claims since President Biden signed the bill in 2022.

Veterans in the Cumberland County area tell ABC11 they support the PACT Act and wish it had been signed earlier. But some say filing for benefits can feel overwhelming.

"I've heard of great experiences with the VA. I've heard of bad experiences with the VA. I ride more on the bad experiences side with the VA..." said Jamin Brooks of Fayetteville.

Brooks says he is a K2 veteran and served in Afghanistan.

"I developed a thyroid issue coming out of K2, a severe one."

Brooks says he and other veterans in the community want to take advantage of the PACT Act to address their health problems. The White House says out of about 75,000 claims filed in North Carolina, about 45,000 have been granted. But Brooks says it's hard for vets to actually see VA doctors in the first place.

"It can really be a daunting thing for somebody who's already stressed out with the VA process because it just adds more stress, it adds more time," Brooks said.

In response, the VA urges veterans like Brooks to file a claim even if they haven't seen a doctor or been diagnosed with conditions outlined in the bill yet.

"Please file your claim," said Terrence Hayes, the VA's press secretary. "At the end of the day, it's an opportunity for us to deliver on that promise to you. And as of right now, we have delivered more than $5 billion dollars in earn benefits. These are benefits that every veteran who has served our country. So I don't want any of my fellow veterans to be left on a sideline."