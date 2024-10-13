Bay Area theater where 2-time Emmy-winner Zendaya got her start to close after 50 years

Despite fundraising, and a huge show of support in the East Bay, Cal Shakes, a beloved community theater group, will close after 50 years.

Despite fundraising, and a huge show of support in the East Bay, Cal Shakes, a beloved community theater group, will close after 50 years.

Despite fundraising, and a huge show of support in the East Bay, Cal Shakes, a beloved community theater group, will close after 50 years.

Despite fundraising, and a huge show of support in the East Bay, Cal Shakes, a beloved community theater group, will close after 50 years.

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Despite fundraising, and a huge show of support in the East Bay, a beloved community theater group will have its final curtain call after 50 years.

On Thursday, California Shakespeare Theater or "Cal Shakes" in Orinda announced it is suspending operations, beginning layoffs, and taking steps towards what will be the ultimate closure of the company.

The theater suffered a serious financial blow due lack of funding, low ticket sales and the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Bay Area theater where Zendaya got her start faces permanent closure due to financial difficulties

Bay Area's Cal Shakes theater, established in 1974 and attended by actress Zendaya, faces permanent closure due to financial difficulties.

Executive Director Clive Worsley told ABC7 on Friday, the closure is a longtime coming and made the difficult decision after months of fundraising.

"Myself, my staff, the board of directors in the community worked very hard to keep these doors open and keep this institution open. But we faced insurmountable odds. For that we are sorry," he said.

The theater first opened in 1974 as part of Berkeley Shakespeare Festival.

RELATED: Oakland native Zendaya donates $100,000 to her former theater company Cal Shakes Conservatory

Oakland native Zendaya donated a whopping $100,000 to Cal Shakes Conservatory.

Its one of its most famous alums is Oakland native Zendaya. She donated a whopping $100,000 to Cal Shakes earlier this year.

The Shakespeare Theater is where the star got her start in acting.

Zendaya won two Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series---winning in 2020 and 2022---for her role as Rue Bennett in "Euphoria."

Cal Shakes said in February 2024 Zendaya's donation went towards upgrading sound and lighting systems and putting on its latest production.

Back in July, the theater said it had to raise $350,000 to keep afloat and to produce its play, "As You Like It"

According to that GoFundMe, it raised $367,585. In August, it increased its fundraising goal to $550,000.

Worsley says the only way the theater would survive would be if a new operator, partners, or investors come forward.