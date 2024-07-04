TIMELINE: Bay Area heat wave continues for 3rd day - here's how hot 4th of July will be

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're three days into an expected nine-day heat wave in the Bay Area and Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continue.
Highs Inland will be 100+ for the rest of the week. You want to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool.
For areas inland, this will be the hottest weather in nearly two years. Temperatures like this were last seen in September 2022.
There is also an increased risk of fires as a Red Flag Warning went into effect Monday night.
