State Assembly approves bill to formally apologize to Black Californians for discriminatory policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- California is moving closer to formally apologizing for slavery. The state assembly just approved a bill to apologize to Black Californians for the state's role in instituting slave laws and discriminatory practices since its founding.

Los Angeles Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer authored the bill, called AB 3089.

He's calling the vote historic.

The measure now goes to the state senate.

The California Legislative Black Caucus introduced more than a dozen proposals in February, after a first-in-the nation reparations task force sent a report recommending how the state should apologize and offer redress to Black Californians.

Our ABC7 Originals Documentary: California's Case for Reparations uplifts the stories of families who could be repaired by reparations, explores the groundbreaking work of the reparations task force, and examines the package of legislation being proposed, and if there is the political will to pass it.

Three additional bills that were a part of the reparations package put forth by the California Legislative Black Caucus were voted out of the Senate Appropriations Committee. SB 1050 which deals with restitution for racially-motivated landtaking, SB 1403 which would create the Freedman Affairs Agency to oversee reparations, and SB 1331 which would create a funding source for reparations gained support. The bills will be up for a vote on the California Senate floor next week.

SB 1007 which would have provided homeownership assistance and SB 1013 which would have created avenues for property tax relief for descendants slavery were voted down in committee.

