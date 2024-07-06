CA's new traffic cameras help nab Bay Bridge road rage shooting suspect, CHP says

The CHP says California's investment in new traffic cameras helped nab the Bay Bridge road rage shooting suspect.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The California Highway Patrol said Friday the state's investment in new, high-tech Flock cameras is already paying off with an arrest connected to a road rage shooting on the Bay Bridge earlier this week.

The CHP said Friday that officers arrested a San Pablo man and recovered a firearm, after the shooting Monday. The suspect was identified through one of the newly installed high-tech Flock cameras, which provide law enforcement with real-time information and alerts to identify and locate vehicles associated with criminal activity.

Gov. Gavin Newsom in March announced the installation of 480 "high-tech" surveillance cameras in Oakland and other East Bay communities as part of the state's effort to help combat crime in the region.

The cameras allow investigators to identify vehicles by searching for crime-linked vehicles by vehicle type, make, color, license plate state, missing/covered plates, and other unique features like bumper stickers, decals, and roof racks, the governor's office said in March.

CHP received a report at 6:40 a.m., Monday about a freeway shooting on westbound Interstate Highway 80 just west of the Treasure Island on-ramp.

The victim wasn't struck by the bullet but received lacerations from flying glass inside the vehicle. The victim was able to safely exit the freeway into the city of San Francisco, where he was met by officers and paramedics.

The victim told investigators the shooting took place following a merging conflict on the Treasure Island on-ramp and gave a description of the shooter's vehicle.

CHP officials said Friday that using Flock camera data, detectives quickly identified the suspect vehicle and obtained a license plate number, which allowed them to issue a "Be on the lookout" broadcast to Bay Area law enforcement agencies.

At 10:20 a.m., Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies located the vehicle traveling on Seventh Street near Pennsylvania Avenue in Richmond and conducted an enforcement stop.

The 42-year-old driver was detained and a search of his 2016 Honda Accord resulted in the recovery of a pistol believed to have been used in the shooting.

The driver was subsequently booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.