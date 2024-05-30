3-alarm fire burns Lake Chabot Public Market in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A three-alarm fire burning Lake Chabot Public Market in Castro Valley is now under control.

The building houses several small business and food vendors, including a coffee shop, ramen restaurant and an ice cream shop.

The market is located on Lake Chabot Road, not far from the Castro Valley Community Center.

Alameda County firefighters got the call around 2:20 a.m. Crews spent an hour battling the flames inside but ended up having to move outside when the roof started to give way. The aggressive fire caused a roof collapse around 3:25 a.m.

Video shows heavy flames coming from the entire building. ABC7 flew a drone over the damage -- parts of the roof are gone, the inside burned out, the building a total loss.

Suki Lin owns a poke bowl restaurant inside the popular market -- one of six vendors there, according to their website. "I don't know. I'm shocked right now. I don't even what to say," she said.

Lin was expecting busy summer months, and now she's worried they'll have to close for a long time. "Everybody come here, grab a drink, grab some food for work. I don't know. It feels so inconvenient for everyone right now."

"We come down here frequently. We come down to get ice cream after dinner. We'll come get some meat at the meat shop," said customer Heather Mocker.

Chabot Elementary School is closed due to the smoky conditions and road closures, district officials say.

No injuries have been reported. It's unclear at this time how the fire started.