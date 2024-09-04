1 dead, 1 injured after 2 cars go over cliff near the Cliff House in SF, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person was killed after a crash sent two cars over a cliff in San Francisco on Tuesday evening.

SKY7 was over the scene of the crash at the Cliff House on Point Lobos Avenue where you could see two cars on the cliffside.

It appeared that one of the vehicles had rolled down to the edge of the Cliff House while the other was right by the wall at the top of the cliff.

Police say the driver of the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time it's unknown what led up to the crash.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area as emergency crews work to investigate and clear the scene.

