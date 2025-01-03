Firefighters quickly douse flames of 2-alarm Antioch gas station fire, authorities say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire broke out at a gas station in Antioch on Thursday at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Worrell Road near Highway 4.

According to the Contra Costa County Fire District, it started just before 4 p.m., which prompted heavy response from firefighters

A video shared by an ABC7 News viewer shows the raging flames coming from the building that appears to be engulfed.

Crews got the flames inside the building under control in about 15 minutes. There are no reports of any injuries or what caused the fire.