Forward progress stopped for 734-acre wildfire in Sunol, CAL FIRE says

Crews are working to knock down a fire in Sunol. The Creek Fire burned 595 acres acres near Welch Creek and Calaveras Roads, CAL FIRE said.

Crews are working to knock down a fire in Sunol. The Creek Fire burned 595 acres acres near Welch Creek and Calaveras Roads, CAL FIRE said.

Crews are working to knock down a fire in Sunol. The Creek Fire burned 595 acres acres near Welch Creek and Calaveras Roads, CAL FIRE said.

Crews are working to knock down a fire in Sunol. The Creek Fire burned 595 acres acres near Welch Creek and Calaveras Roads, CAL FIRE said.

SUNOL, Calif. (KGO) -- Forward progress has stopped for the 734-acre Creek Fire in Sunol, CAL FIRE said.

The wildfire burning near Welch Creek and Calaveras Roads started around 4 p.m. on Friday and is 15% contained as of Sunday morning, according to CAL FIRE.

The video in the media player above is from a previous update

RELATED: Evacuation orders in place as crews battle vegetation fire in Sunol, CAL FIRE says

Crews are battling a 50-acre vegetation fire at Welch Creek and Calaveras Roads in Sunol on Friday, CAL FIRE said.

Evacuations and road closures remain in place at the Sunol Regional Wilderness Park and nearby homes.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.