Crews battle structure fire in Redwood City; public asked to avoid area

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- Fire crews are battling a structure fire in the 300 block of Poplar Avenue in Redwood City on Tuesday and people are asked to avoid the area.

The Redwood City Police Department sent out an alert about the fire at about noon.

SKY7 was over the scene where you can see firefighters putting out the blaze and smoke billowing into the air.

There are several apartment buildings in the area.

No other details were provided.