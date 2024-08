Crews responding to plane crash, battling fire at Gnoss Field Airport in Novato, officials say

Crews are battling a fire at Gnoss Field in Novato.

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a fire at a small airfield in the North Bay on Saturday.

Firefighters say the fire is burning at Gnoss Field in Novato.

It happened just before 4 p.m.

Firefighters say a plane and part of a hanger are burning.

ABC7's Cornell Barnard took footage of the fire.

Some brush in the area is also burning, authorities said.

It's unclear if there are any injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.