CSU recommends merging Cal Maritime with Cal Poly at San Luis Obispo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Cal Maritime - a nautical institution in Vallejo - may have to merge with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

The California State University announced a recommendation Wednesday for the two institutions to integrate.

CSU executives cite financial challenges and declining enrollment at Cal Maritime.

"Cal Maritime is extraordinarily important to the San Francisco Bay Area," Congressman John Garamendi told ABC7 News.

Cal Maritime, located by the Carquinez Bridge, is one of only six maritime academies in the nation that produce U.S. Coast Guard-licensed mariners.

They also provide specialized programs in marine transportation and marine engineering technology.

"Cal Maritime has been unable to really advertise its attributes, they are very significant," Garamendi said. "I mean you can go to that school, four years later you have a $100,000 a year job on a ship or onshore."

According to the CSU, enrollment at Cal Maritime has declined by 31%, from 1,107 students in 2016 to 761 students in 2023.

"Cal Poly on the other hand has more applicants then they can take and so some of those students are going to see an opportunity and there's more at Cal Maritime then just maritime," Garamendi said.

ABC7 News spoke with Vallejo Mayor Robert McConnell.

"We had actually discussed the possibility of Cal Maritime being merged several months ago, the rumor was it was going to be Sonoma State. But I think overall this is going to be a much better fit," McConnell said.

As far as a name change - that's undecided for now. Mayor McConnell says Cal Maritime alumni are very loyal to the name.

"They would not look favorably I think upon a Cal State Vallejo identity, they will insist on the Cal Maritime be preserved forever," McConnell said.

The CSU Board of Trustees will have two informational meetings in July and September.

The board will vote on the integration in November.