CSU finance committee approves tuition hike starting next year, board expected to vote on proposal

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 9:43PM
Este artículo se ofrece en Español
LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- The California State University finance committee voted on Wednesday to approve a 6% tuition increase starting next year. The full board is expected to vote at a later time.

The CSU board of trustees met on Wednesday and are discussing a multiyear 6% tuition hike across all Cal State schools.

If approved by the full board, this would mean an initial increase of $342 and then by 2028, it will be nearly $2,000 more than it is now.

The proposal is projected to generate $148 million in new revenue, but the system would also increase student financial aid by $49 million.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

