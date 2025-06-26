Disney confirms a live action 'Lilo & Stitch 2' is officially in development on '626 day'

In a new video, Stitch reveals a live action sequel to "Lilo & Stitch" is officially in development at Walt Disney Studios.

LOS ANGELES -- A live action "Lilo & Stitch 2" is officially in development at Disney!

On Thursday, June 26, a.k.a. "626 Day," Disney announced that a sequel to the live action blockbuster hit "Lilo & Stitch" is now in development.

The news was announced across their @disney social media handles, with a video of Stitch wreaking havoc across the Walt Disney Studios backlot.

In the video, Stitch dawns a pink convertible car with a license plate that reads "2 FAST" before he takes off around the lot, eventually confirming the news with a message written in tire tracks.

Over its opening weekend, "Lilo & Stitch" earned $361.3 million worldwide, setting the record as the largest 4-day Memorial Day weekend opening of all time domestically. Since its release on May 23, the film has grossed $914.3 million worldwide, and is on track to cross $1 billion at the box office.

The film, which was directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani, was the third highest Disney Live Action global opening of all time behind blockbusters "The Lion King" in 2019 and "Beauty and the Beast" in 2017.

"Lilo & Stitch" is currently in theaters.

