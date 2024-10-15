Disney Jr. announces new series 'Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends'

Disney Jr. announces its new series "Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends," which focuses on a young Tony Stark. It'll debut in summer, 2025.

LOS ANGELES -- Disney Jr. has announced it's greenlit a series called "Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends."

The series will follow a young Tony Stark and his best friends Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho as they work together to solve problems and protect their city.

Mason Blomberg will voice Tony Stark (Iron Man), Kapri Ladd will voice Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Aidyn Ahn will voice Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk). Rounding out the cast are David Kaye who voices Vision and Fred Tatasciore who voices Gamma. Other characters will be announced at a later time.

In a statement, Marvel Studios head of Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum said, "Iron Man is the character that launched Marvel Studios and will always be especially beloved here as the hero that made the MCU possible. That's why we're so excited to partner with the incredible team at Disney Branded Television and bring Iron Man to a new audience. Together we are building a series that introduces the most brilliant scientists and inventors in the Marvel Universe as they share in fun armored adventures,"

"We're thrilled to introduce 'Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends' to preschoolers on Disney Jr. and Disney+, expanding their connection to the iconic Marvel universe," said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. "Partnering with Brad and the Marvel Studios team on this series allows us to bring the incredible legacy of Iron Man to a whole new generation, sparking young imaginations with characters that embody courage, teamwork, and creativity."

"Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends" will make its debut in summer, 2025 on Disney Jr. and Disney+.

