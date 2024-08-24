Bay Area relishing in the national spotlight after DNC shoutouts by VP Harris

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Vice President Kamala Harris took the time to highlight her Bay Area roots during her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

Among other places, Harris specifically mentioned her time working in San Francisco, as well as her childhood in the East Bay cities of Oakland and Berkeley.

The shoutouts got the attention of many local leaders, including San Francisco Mayor London Breed who says the positive press is good news for the city.

"Like Kamala Harris says, we're not going back. We're going forward. We're going forward with this city, we're going forward with this country and she is leading the way," Breed said.

Harris took the stage to a roaring standing ovation and soon set her agenda in a rousing speech.

It's not just San Franciscans who are excited about the Vice President's nomination either. On the streets in Oakland, the enthusiasm can also be seen.

That includes a sign on the marquee of the Grand Lake Theater congratulating the Vice President. A sentiment shared by many in the East Bay city.

"Knowing that somebody is from right around here that you knew of. And saw her grow up, saw her excel," said Alex Bolds.

That also includes Diane Rawicz.

While having lunch with a friend, Diane told us she can't wait to cast her vote this November.

She also proudly showed us her Kamala sweatshirt, a nod to being a so-called "childless cat lady."

"I'm feeling like I can have a conversation with my niece and nephew who are in Nebraska who were on the edge about whether they were going to vote Democrat or Republican," Rawicz said.

And that's not the only merchandise going around in the East Bay.

At Oaklandish, Jordan Taylor says he's expecting the store to start selling Kamala-inspired items in the coming weeks.

Taylor believes the name recognition the VP brings to his city is a welcome change.

"It's actually something positive. Nothing crazy that's usually on the news so I'm very excited about that," he said.

Voters will head to the polls for the presidential election on Nov. 5.