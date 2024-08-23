Oaklanders proud, honored and inspired as they watch Kamala Harris accept nomination

Oaklanders gathered at Jack London Square as Vice President Kamala Harris officially became the Democratic nominee for president of the United States.

Oaklanders gathered at Jack London Square as Vice President Kamala Harris officially became the Democratic nominee for president of the United States.

Oaklanders gathered at Jack London Square as Vice President Kamala Harris officially became the Democratic nominee for president of the United States.

Oaklanders gathered at Jack London Square as Vice President Kamala Harris officially became the Democratic nominee for president of the United States.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oaklanders gathered at Jack London Square Thursday as Vice President Kamala Harris officially became the Democratic nominee for president of the United States.

Her hometown crowd erupted as they watched Harris take the stage in Chicago.

"We've watched her grow through the ranks in Oakland and San Francisco and now she's about to make change globally. It's going to be awesome,"' said Dela Morris.

VIDEO: VP Kamala Harris makes her case to Americans on final night of DNC

On the final night of 2024 DNC, Vice President Kamala Harris re-introduce herself to America as a leader qualified enough to be commander in chief.

"We get a lot of bad press, but this is the good side of Oakland," said Ernestine Nettles, who knows a bit herself about making history.

"I am the first Black president of the League of Women Voters Oakland," she said. "I'm homegrown. I was born and raised in Oakland."

Kamala Harris laid out her vision for the country and Oakland responded.

"I am elated this is so inspiring this is exactly what our country needed," said Brenda Harbin-Forte, Oakland resident.

VIDEO: Those who watched Kamala Harris rise in Bay Area eager for VP to take seat in highest office

Kamala Harris' friends were proud and eager to see her become the official presidential nominee on Thursday at the DNC.

"Thank you for inspiring all these younger women, thank you for just letting know that everything is possible and anything, she's just incredible," said Harbin-Forte.

The Bay Area's native's speech hit home.

"Outstanding, outstanding I'm ready. I'm ready to do whatever it takes to get her in the White House. I am ready," said Oakland NAACP President Cynthia Adams.